RCMP working to target drug trafficking in the District of Port Hardy

A search warrant was executed May 15 at a residence located on Thunderbird Way

The Port Hardy RCMP is actively targeting drug trafficking in the North Island community.

Sgt. Trevor Busch, acting detachment commander for the Port Hardy RCMP, noted in a news release that members of the detachment began a drug trafficking investigation on May 15, which lead officers to “execute a search warrant at a residence located on Thunderbird Way.”

Busch said a search of the residence was carried out in the evening of May 15, which resulted in the seizure of “approximately 170 grams of illicit hard drugs, 900 grams of cannabis, illegal cigarettes, cash and weapons.”

“Two individuals were arrested on scene for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and a report will be submitted to the Provincial Prosecution Services of Canada requesting charge approval,” added Busch. “The Port Hardy RCMP detachment remains committed to improving public safety and disrupting the flow of illegal drugs into our community.”

The Port Hardy RCMP is urging anyone who may have information regarding drugs or other criminal activity to please contact and report such information to the local police detachment at 250-949-6335.