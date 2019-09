The BC RCMP Youth Advisory Committee is looking for new members to join the team.

B.C. teens between the ages of 14 and 18 can apply to be an advisor and discuss issues important to them.

The role helps shape how the RCMP connects with youth and those involved also receive a letter of reference from the RCMP.

The committee runs from October to June 2020 and those interested can send an e-mail to yacbc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca to receive an application.

The closing date for applications is Sept. 20, 2019.

