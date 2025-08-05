New evacuation alert issued due to Wesley Ridge wildfire on Vancouver Island

'Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible before evacuation is ordered'

The Regional District of Nanaimo has issued a new evacuation alert due to the Wesley Ridge Wildfire.

In a press release, the RDN said the alert was issued the evening of Aug. 4 "because of the potential threats to health, safety and the welfare of persons."

Newly impacted areas and properties are as follows:

Road (From To)

— LAKEVIEW RD Spider Lake 2700 2740

— MARSHLAND RD 2700 2800

— SPIDER LAKE RD 1240 1260

Properties Remaining Under Evacuation Alert:

Road (From To)

— ALBERNI HIGHWAY 3959 4138

— ASHLING RD 1650 1740

— CORCAN RD 970 1240

— ELD RD 4150 4165

— GALVIN PL 1700 1897

— KOEN RD 1030 1045

— KOSKIMO RD 1000 1098

— MEADOWOOD WAY 1131 1410

— MELROSE RD 3805 3927

— SETTLER RD 1714 1820

— TIMBERLAKE PL 1905 1940

— WILDFLOWER PL 995 1025

"This evacuation alert is issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should an evacuation order be made," read the release. "Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible before evacuation is ordered; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the Evacuation Alert area, should an Evacuation Order be made while family members are separated.

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, important documents (e.g., insurance, and mortgage / tenancy information), and immediate care needs for dependents.

• Prepare to evacuate persons, children, and/or neighbours if assistance is needed to evacuate, call the RDN at 250-390-6538.

• Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles that will be used in the evacuation.

• Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).

• Review your home or tenant insurance policy to understand what coverage you may have for lodging and food in the event of being evacuated. Most

basic insurance policies cover living expenses during an evacuation.

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence. If possible, plan to stay with family or friends as accommodations may be in short supply.

• If you will require government assistance to meet your basic needs if evacuated, like lodging and food, Emergency Support Services (ESS) will be

available. Create a profile now at ess.gov.bc.ca.

• Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. If you evacuate before being directed or authorized, you may not yet qualify for ESS should

you need it, as resources will be focused on those who have been ordered to evacuate.

• Sign up to Voyent Alert! to get the most timely and accurate Evacuation Order notification.

• For the most up to date information on Orders, Alerts and Wildfire information, please visit:

• Regional District of Nanaimo Facebook page or rdn.bc.ca/currentalerts.

• BC Wildfire Service

• www.EmergencyInfoBC.ca

