Re-elected Quebec Premier Legault looks to form new cabinet after landslide win

Fresh off his landslide electoral victory, Premier François Legault has a new mission: forming his next cabinet.

And the leader of the re-elected Coalition Avenir Québec has many new faces to choose from.

With all polls reporting, the CAQ won in 90 ridings of Quebec’s 125 ridings. The party had 76 seats when the legislature was dissolved before the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Liberals hung on to official Opposition status, with leader Dominique Anglade winning her Montreal riding. The party won in 21 ridings — down from the 27 it had before the campaign.

Québec solidaire was elected in 11 ridings, one more than the party had at the start of the five-week campaign.

The Parti Québécois held three seats, and the Conservatives — despite winning about 13 per cent of the vote — were shut out.

