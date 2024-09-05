Ready to fight: Victoria MP Laurel Collins says NDP can win federal election

End of confidence deal between NDP and Liberals is a sign that change is on the horizon for Canada

Whilst Victoria MP Laurel Collins won’t say when she thinks the next federal election will be, the politician is confident the NDP party is ready to fight, and win.

On Wednesday (Sept. 4) NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced the party had stepped away from its supply and confidence deal with the Liberals, an agreement which had helped keep the minority government in power.

The news sparked speculation the government could fall at the next confidence vote, causing an early election. But the NDP said it would be moving forward on a case-by-case basis when voting on Liberal legislation.

“The NDP is ready to fight an election,” said Collins when asked by Black Press Media if she was expecting an early election. “We're going to take it vote-by-vote and always keep Canadians at heart.”

“Voting non-confidence is always on the table,” she added.

About the announcement, Collins said it should not have come as a surprise to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.

“We've been having these discussions for quite a while,” said Collins. “People across Canada are struggling, they’re losing hope. Many of them are falling further behind, and, at the same time, CEOs are making big profits.”

“The prime minister has been in meetings where Jagmeet (Singh) has expressed his frustration, his disappointment, and been pushing the Liberals to do more to support Canadians,” she continued. “So often they break promises and they let Canadians down. Canadians are frustrated with the Liberals, and so are we.”

First made in March 2022, the supply and confidence deal, according to Collins, has allowed the NDP to push the Liberals to deliver on a number of issues, including expanding health care services and pass pharmacare legislation.

Reacting to the news, Elizabeth May, Green Party Leader and Saanich-Gulf Islands MP, felt there was not much substance behind Singh’s announcement, and that it would be business as usual in Parliament.

“The NDP has just increased bargaining power with the Liberals by not being presumed to be a committed 'dancing partner' no matter what,” said May.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also speculated on how serious the announcement is, challenging Singh to force an election, describing the end of the deal as a ‘stunt’.

But for Collins, the announcement is a sign that a change is coming.

“We are at a crossroads,” said Collins. “The (next) election is a change election. The Liberals have shown they will always cater to corporate greed. They are not capable of taking on Poilievre and stopping Conservative cuts. It's time for Canadians to have a government that has their back.”

“In the next federal election, Canadians will choose between Pierre Poilievre’s cuts or the hope and the relief that's offered by Jagmeet Singh and our NDP team,” she continued. “If we stand united, we are going to win.”