Real estate agents keep Oak Bay food drive alive

Real estate agents Kash Burley, Blair McInnis and Ray Murray in front of the Pemberton Holmes office on Oak Bay Avenue. The company is running the annual food drive and will pick up donations in the area. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

There’s no official food fight competition between real estate companies in Oak Bay this year but there’s still a food drive.

The Pemberton Holmes office at Foul Bay Road and Oak Bay Avenue in one of four Pemberton Holmes shops across the region that are drop-off locations where the public can donate non-perishables until Dec. 1. The food will go to the Mustard Seed Food Bank. Offices in Saanich, Sooke and the West Shore are also collecting as dropoff points.

What’s more, agents from the Oak Bay office are willing to stop by and pick up donations, said real estate agent Blair McInnis, who is based out of Oak Bay.

“We’re driving around town most of the day anyways so it’s easy for us to work a pick-up into our day,” McInnis said. “I’ve made three pickups already.”

That includes apartments and condos. One woman called Oak Bay agent Kash Burley to donate and Burley was able to show up shortly after the donor dropped the food off.

This is the Pemberton Holmes office’s third year being involved. The food drive started as a competition between real estate offices along Oak Bay Avenue by the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association. Due to coronavirus, the BIA has refocused its efforts away from events that promote gathering.

Last year Pemberton Holmes offices collected and donated 1,336 kilograms (2,936 pounds), as well as financial donations to the Mustard Seed. In total, the food drive raised more than 6,000 pounds in 2019.

“This has become an annual part of giving-back for us,” Burley said. “We want to keep doing it.”

Businesses along Oak Bay Avenue can also put some food aside for later this month when members of the Pemberton Holmes office will make a collection trip.

“We did it last year and it worked well,” said Ray Murray. “We borrowed a couple of shopping carts and dropped by, door-to-door, along the Avenue.”

An official date for that is not set but will happen closer to the end of November.

The Pemberton Holmes Oak Bay food drive closes Dec. 1.

