Homes are pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Homes are pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales down

April sales were 1.5 per cent above the 10-year sales average for the month

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales in the region fell in April and returned to more historically typical levels for the month.

The board says residential home sales in the region totalled 3,232 in April, down from 4,908 in April 2021 and 4,344 homes in March 2022.

The April sales were 1.5 per cent above the 10-year sales average for the month.

REBGV chair Daniel John says the return to a more traditional pace of home sales over the last two months provides hopeful homebuyers more time to make decisions, secure financing and perform other due diligence such as home inspections.

The board says there were 6,107 detached, attached and apartment properties newly listed for sale on the Multiple Listing Service in Metro Vancouver in April, down 23.1 per cent compared with April 2021 and down 8.5 per cent compared with March 2022.

The sales came as the MLS home price index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver was $1,374,500, up 18.9 per cent over April 2021 and a one per cent increase compared with March this year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prices trend upward as real estate sales slow down in Greater Victoria

Real estate

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Police plead for tips in vandalism of North Vancouver residential school memorial
Next story
Live donor sought for B.C. man with failing kidneys

Just Posted

There were nearly 400 earthquakes recorded in Canada in the month of April 2022. (MAP COURTESY EARTHQUAKES CANADA)
400 and counting: Vancouver Island epicentre of a busy earthquake month in Canada

A parcel of land on West Burnside Road near McKenzie Avenue has been donated by a resident to the District of Saanich. The municipality hopes to develop a bike park on one half of the land while keeping the other as parkland. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Saanich gifted with nearly 2-acre treed property from longtime resident

’Judge’ Gordy Dodd throws the book at HeroWork Victoria project manager Trevor Botkin. The latter will be behind bars for the weekend at Uptown in Saanich as part of the charity renovation organization’s Jail, Bail and Bribe fundraiser. (Courtesy HeroWork Victoria)
HeroWork builder behind bars for weekend fundraiser at Uptown in Saanich

Oak Bay Police Department members out making sure the roads were safe on April 30 at Beach and Midland roads. The work that night included one impaired driver taken off the road. (Ray Bernoties/Twitter)
Saanich police arrest suspect with knife spotted boarding bus in Oak Bay