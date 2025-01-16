Realtor files complaint over BC Assessment's failure to provide appeal information

Vancouver Island realtor Jason Anson claims BC Assessment is stonewalling him

A realtor from the Cowichan Valley has lodged a complaint regarding BC Assessment with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia

Jason Anson, a realtor with eXp Realty, filed a Freedom of Information request with BCA in August to determine how many property owners in B.C. appealed their property assessments in 2023 and 2024, and how successful they were.

He said his FOI request was met by BCA with procedural delays, shifting definitions, and a fee estimate of $736.49 for the requested information, and he claims that BCA is demonstrating systemic non-compliance with the provisions of the province’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“Instead of straightforward answers, I faced delays, roadblocks, and an unreasonable fee [from BCA],” he said. “I’m calling for greater transparency in BCA’s appeals process. Despite BCA’s claim that 98 per cent of homeowners accept their property valuations without appealing, I’m arguing the public is being left in the dark about the actual outcomes of those who do challenge their assessments. [BCA] touts the 98 per cent figure, but what about the two per cent who appeal? How many win? What does that say about the system’s fairness?”

Anson has successfully helped dozens of homeowners in the Youbou area appeal property assessments that they considered too high over the last couple of years.

He has said the continuous over-assessments by BCA year after year are not limited to Vancouver Island, but is a province-wide issue in all rural areas, especially for waterfront owners.

Anson said his work with the Youbou Appeals Group in 2023 revealed just how inaccessible the system is.

He said that of the 109 property owners in the province who saw their appeals reach a full written submission and decision by the provincial assessment appeal board, he was the expert witness in 25 of those cases, representing 23 per cent of all provincial appeals last year that went to a full board decision.

“That’s 109 decisions out of hundreds of thousands of assessments,” said Anson. “Most people can’t get that far. It’s clear the system isn’t designed to be accessible.”

Anson’s efforts over the past two years have resulted in more than $15 million in reductions for property owners, but he believes broader accountability is needed.

“Property taxes are one of the biggest annual expenses for homeowners, yet BCA doesn’t provide basic appeal data that would help property owners make informed decisions," he said.

"This isn’t just about me, it’s about public accountability.”

Anson said this highlights a critical gap in the province’s property assessment system.

He said as homeowners prepare to open their new property assessments from BCA in early January, many may wonder that if they disagree with their assessments, is the appeals process worth the effort?

“People deserve to know how often appeals succeed,” he said. “Without transparency, we’re left to take BCA’s word for it, and that’s not good enough.”

BC Assessment said in a statement that it does not comment on requests that are before the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.