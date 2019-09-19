Realtor pitches Langford’s third retail cannabis store

Ron Cheeke, owner of Liquor Planet and Axe and Barrel Brewing Company stands in front of the lot that will be turned into Honeycomb Cannabis, a licensed, retail cannabis store in Langford. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Another retail cannabis store may be on its way to Langford.

Honeycomb Cannabis, which will be owned by local realtor and entrepreneur Ron Cheeke, received preliminary approval from the province and Langford council has agreed to put together a temporary use permit for the business.

The permit will go to Langford council once more and then back to the province for final approval.

This will be the third retail cannabis store to receive a temporary use permit in Langford, with two more expected as well.

“We approved (the stores) eight to nine months ago and then sent them to the province,” Langford Mayor Stew Young said. “We’ve said we’ll have five and that’s our maximum until we do a review after three years.”

The temporary use permits that are or will be issued allow non-medical cannabis retail sales at a specific location for three years after which the retailer can rezone or cease operations.

Cheeke, who also owns Liquor Planet and the Axe and Barrel Brewing Company, plans to build the cannabis store as an attachment to Liquor Planet.

The store is referred to as Planet Cannabis in the City’s staff report but Cheeke has informed Black Press Media that the name will be changed to Honeycomb Cannabis in order to keep it distinct from the liquor store.

“It’s been a long grind,” Cheeke said about the approval process. “It’s been a little tedious but I think it’s been fair.”

Cheeke said he decided to venture into the cannabis industry because he already has a lot of experience in the brewery and liquor store business as well as dealing with the government.

“I think that it’s an opportunity and as an entrepreneur you need to take risks,” Cheeke said.

Cheeke’s son, Lucas, will be at the forefront of the operation as well and has been taking classes to gain more knowledge about the field and regulations surrounding it.

“I’m excited to bring legal cannabis to Langford and have it more accessible to people who need it and who use it recreationally,” Lucas said, noting the store will be in an accessible location for the growing community.

Cheeke said the business will work in unison with Langford and the RCMP cannabis liaison officer when it comes to regulations.

“We’re taking it day-by-day and will be making sure people are well respected in the area,” Cheeke said.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

 

A rendering of Honeycomb Cannabis, which will be attached to the Liquor Planet building in Langford. (Ron Cheeke/Submitted)

