Rear-end collision may be linked to fatal Central Saanich crash

Red Jeep may have rear-ended a sedan before crashing into pedestrians

Minutes before a red Jeep struck two sisters walking their dogs, another rear-end collision happened not far from the scene, and police believe the two incidents may be connected. Central Saanich Police are asking witnesses to step forward.

RELATED: Police say sobriety being investigated in fatal Central Saanich crash

At 6:45 p.m., a black sedan was reportedly rear-ended by a red Jeep on Mount Newton Cross Road at Lochside Drive, about 20 minutes before a fatal collision in the 7600 block of Central Saanich Road that killed one woman and left another with serious injuries.

Central Saanich Police said in a media release that they would like to speak with the driver and occupants of the black sedan and anyone with information about the crash that happened on Mount Newton Cross Road at Lochside Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chad Vincent at 250 652 4441 ext. 3063 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477 (TIPS).


