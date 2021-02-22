Rear-end crash snarls Pat Bay traffic Monday morning

No serious injuries, Saanich police say

Traffic backed up on the Pat Bay Highway Monday morning. (Drive BC Webcam)

Traffic was backed up on the Pat Bay Highway Monday morning after a rear-end collision.

Around 8:20 a.m. Saanich police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of the highway across from Claremont Avenue. There were no serious injuries reported for any of the vehicle occupants, police say.

The crash was initially blocking one lane of traffic and a tow truck was required to clear the scene.

READ ALSO: Two injured in Pat Bay Highway crash near Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashTraffic