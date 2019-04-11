The Reay Creek Pond’s remediation has been delayed and won’t be completed this year. (Peninsula News Review/file photo).

Reay Creek pond remediation delayed to limit impacts on wildlife

Sidney plans public consultation on potential broader improvements

The Town of Sidney recently learned that the Reay Creek Pond contamination remediation project will not be fully completed this year.

The pond which is classified as a Class 1 contaminated site, with a “High Priority for Action,” will be remediated by Transport Canada (TC) in a step-by-step approach.

RELATED: Sidney’s Reay Creek pond rated class 1 contamination site

The first stage of the process is for Transport Canada to remediate an upstream section of Reay Creek, at Victoria airport, before commencing cleanup of the pond further downstream.

The pond contains high levels of heavy metal contamination including chromium, cadmium, zinc and lead. It was determined that these contaminants resulted from decades of industrial activities at the airport, which was operated by Transport Canada, before being taken over by the Victoria Airport Authority.

Approximately 3,500 cubic meters of contaminated sediments need to be removed and disposed of at an appropriate facility, to return the pond back to its best.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Climate Change myths debunked

Upon review of the Reay Creek Pond remediation project, Transport Canada determined that to ensure impacts on marine life were limited, work needed to begin and be completed during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) timing window of June 15 and Sept. 15. This window is a DFO mitigation measure to time any work that is in or around water to protect fish, including their eggs, juvenile creatures, spawning adults and/or the organisms upon which they feed. Due to this upcoming window, Transport Canada determined work cannot be completed in time for this phase of the project to be done in 2019, while the smaller, less complex project at the airport can proceed as planned.

This restructuring of the project provides the Town of Sidney with the opportunity this fall to participate in community engagement about whether the existing dam structure should be retained, as well as broader park improvements residents might desire.

ALSO READ: Deep Cove Mermaid raises eco-issues swimming Mexico, backed by Mexican Navy

“With this consultation complete, it is potentially possible that all of the works (i.e. pond remediation, re-construction of dam/or dam removal and park landscaping) could happen concurrently,” Coun. Peter Wainwright wrote in a statement. “Transport Canada will continue to pursue remediating the remaining area of the Reay Creek Pond in the future, while the Town of Sidney is committed to working with Transport Canada to ensure the timely completion of the remediation project.”


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fleeing man arrested after jumping in an unmarked police car with a B.C. Mountie inside

Just Posted

Saanich investigating oil spill near Mount Douglas

Details about spill first reported Wednesday appear spare

Harbour of Hope Society to host fundraiser for refugee families

The Swinging Spring Soiree takes place April 12

Full lineup in place for 2019 JazzFest; ticket sales launch Friday

Excitement builds for this year’s 36th annual TD Victoria International Jazz Festival

Site of B.C.’s former oldest bakery will host a cannabis-friendly restaurant

Trees Restauraunt will take over the former site of Willie’s Bakery in Victoria

Victoria gears up for Bike to Work Week

This year celebrates the 25th annual Bike to Work Week

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

B.C. government to require permission to transfer forest cutting rights

Change to help smaller businesses, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in an unmarked police car with a B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

Nanaimo bar getting its own stamp

Vancouver Island’s favourite dessert to be featured in ‘Sweet Canada’ series

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Most Read