Recent rash of thefts in Sidney similar to past sprees

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables following a rash of thefts. (Black Press file photo)

Police are once again asking residents of the Saanich Peninsula to keep their vehicles locked and remove all items of value.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP received multiple complaints of thefts from vehicles on Saturday, Sept. 22, stating that somebody had rummaged through their vehicles and stolen property the previous night.

RELATED: Thieves target unlocked vehicles again in Sidney

RELATED: Crashes and tickets are up in Sidney/North Saanich

Staff Sgt. Wayne Conley, commander of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment, said leaving vehicles unlocked and filled with items that somebody can easily steal invites thieves to cause havoc on the Peninsula.

These recent incidents happened throughout Sidney, and at least 15 people called the detachment to report the thefts.

“This is similar in nature to incidents that were reported in the fall of 2017, and spring of 2018 when again parked vehicles were left unlocked and items taken from within,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau. “Portable electronics, garage door openers, wallets and keys to other vehicles have been taken. Investigators believe that this rash of thefts led to a later theft of a vehicle that was found abandoned in Victoria.”

RELATED: Vehicle break-ins take a big jump

RELATED: RCMP investigating another rash of thefts in Sidney, North Saanich

If you have been the victim of a similar crime, or have any information pertaining to this or any other crime, you are urged to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com