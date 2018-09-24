Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables following a rash of thefts. (Black Press file photo)

Recent rash of thefts in Sidney similar to past sprees

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP warn residents to lock their vehicles

Police are once again asking residents of the Saanich Peninsula to keep their vehicles locked and remove all items of value.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP received multiple complaints of thefts from vehicles on Saturday, Sept. 22, stating that somebody had rummaged through their vehicles and stolen property the previous night.

RELATED: Thieves target unlocked vehicles again in Sidney

RELATED: Crashes and tickets are up in Sidney/North Saanich

Staff Sgt. Wayne Conley, commander of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment, said leaving vehicles unlocked and filled with items that somebody can easily steal invites thieves to cause havoc on the Peninsula.

These recent incidents happened throughout Sidney, and at least 15 people called the detachment to report the thefts.

“This is similar in nature to incidents that were reported in the fall of 2017, and spring of 2018 when again parked vehicles were left unlocked and items taken from within,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau. “Portable electronics, garage door openers, wallets and keys to other vehicles have been taken. Investigators believe that this rash of thefts led to a later theft of a vehicle that was found abandoned in Victoria.”

RELATED: Vehicle break-ins take a big jump

RELATED: RCMP investigating another rash of thefts in Sidney, North Saanich

If you have been the victim of a similar crime, or have any information pertaining to this or any other crime, you are urged to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Cool Aid Society cleans up Woodwynn Farms

Just Posted

Municipalities can help tent cities with provincial aid, says UBCM president

Provincial housing efforts can be facilitated on local level

Vancouver pianists make Sidney debut with four-hand repertoire

Scott and Clare Meek perform classical and salsa in Sidney

Cool Aid Society cleans up Woodwynn Farms

Casual labour pool helps to clear debris

Recent rash of thefts in Sidney similar to past sprees

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP warn residents to lock their vehicles

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder

A Toronto judge ruled that Dellen Millard is guilty of first-degree murder in death of his father,

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Peace summit in New York marks 100th birthday of former South African president

Most Read