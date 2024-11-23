Recent viral assault video in Kelowna took place over a year ago: RCMP

The incident happened on Sept. 19, 2023

After a week of rumours and misinformation, Kelowna RCMP have set the record straight about a video that's recently gone viral.

A video has been circulating various social media sites showing a woman yelling in a local convenience store and along with her dog, who aggressively barked at the store attendants. Someone in the store who was "trying to buy a sandwich" filmed the whole incident.

According to RCMP, the incident took place over a year ago, on Sept. 19, 2023 at the Canco gas station in the 1100-block of Ethel Street.

"Officers attended where it was determined an unknown female attacked two store employees and attempted to coerce her dog into biting them," said Kelowna RCMP in a press release. The incident was captured on cell phone video which was provided to police at the time.

The next day, the woman was found and arrested for assault. She was released with an undertaking scheduled for court at a later date.

Just over a month later, RCMP concluded their investigation at the request of the victims affected because the woman had never returned to the store and one of the victims no longer lives in the province.

“For reasons unknown, this video only recently surfaced on social media over a year after the incident was reported and investigated by police,” RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Michael Gauthier. “In this particular case, when the victims of the offence(s) are no longer interested in pursuing charges, we are obligated to cancel the Undertaking and conclude the matter as is.”

The video can be found here.