Recent water main break leads to second flooding in Langford home

Home was one of several affected in February water main break

A water main break shown here on Langford’s Goldstream Avenue in February displaced residents and caused flooding. According to the city, another water main break in the area Thursday affected one of the same homes flooded in February. (File photo: Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

A Langford home flooded in February was once again inundated with water this week following another water main break.

The city confirmed one of several homes flooded along Strathmore Road on Thursday was one of the homes affected by a breakage in the area on Feb. 19.

The most recent breakage occurred at Strathmore Road and Scafe Road at about 12:30 p.m., according to the city. Water levels reached up to 18 inches in some properties.

A city contractor, Victoria Contracting and Municipal Maintenance Corporation, was working in the area at the time, but the city said the water main was not struck by the contractor. The contractor followed proper protocol.

READ ALSO: City of Langford offers $10,000 in payouts to residents who suffered flood damage

The cause is still being investigated by the city and the CRD, but Mayor Stew Young — while noting the review is still underway — said the break is likely tied to the work.

He said if the city’s, CRD’s or contractor’s insurance do not cover the damage, the city will help.

“Langford will step in and help out the people as best we can on it,” he said.

He’s now pushing for the replacement of the water main. He said he guessed the line to be at least 60-70 years old.

“My goal now is I want the line replaced.”

Water to the homes was shut off roughly 30 minutes after the breakage and remained off for about three hours, according to the city. Appropriate health tests were conducted on site and water quality was not a concern.

February’s flooding, which affected 11 homes and one condo building, occurred near the intersection of Strathmore Road and Goldstream Avenue after an eight-inch line broke.

Langford council later voted to set aside $10,000 for the people who suffered damages.

