Recipe for success: OC’s new culinary building boosts Kelowna's UNESCO bid

'Magnificent building…celebrating the heartbeat of the region'
Gary Barnes

Okanagan College’s (OC) yet-to-be-built culinary arts building should add some flavour to Kelowna’s application to become Canada's first UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

Council approved a development permit for the four-storey, 60,000 square-foot building at OC’s KLO Road Campus, at its Monday (Mar. 17) meeting.

“Magnificent building…celebrating the heartbeat of the region, which is agriculture, food, and beverage, and will help bolster our economic development as well,” Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said.

The project includes 10 classrooms, food labs, offices, restaurants, and student lounges.

“This building establishes community pride,” Coun. Luke Stack noted. “A welcome addition to the campus and the city.”

Coun. Rick Webber said the development will add to the UNESCO application. “It gives us real credibility. I can’t wait to see it get built.”

The city, OC, and Tourism Kelowna were invited to apply for City of Gastronomy designation in January. 

“If approved, I think it will put us on the map—being seen at the forefront in the Canadian culinary scene,” Deputy City Manager, Derek Edstrom, told council. 

UNESCO will announce new designations later in the year.

