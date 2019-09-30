The first of six reconcilation dialogues will happen at City Hall on Monday night beginning at 6 p.m. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Reconciliation dialogues begin at Victoria City Hall Monday night

First Nations leaders and city officials will lead the first of six public discussions

Aligned with Orange Shirt Day, on Monday night the City of Victoria will host its first of six reconciliation dialogues.

The community events focus on engaging the public to explore reconciliation with local First Nations, and over the next ten months will focus on a variety of themes. The conversations will take various forms including storytelling and discussions.

Monday night’s theme will be “Lekwungen Knowledge of the Land” and will draw on Lekwungen elders and members for knowledge on the land Victoria residents now live one.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria plans workshop to determine fate of Sir John A. Macdonald statue

The discussion will be led by Songhees Nation representative, Florence Dick, and Victoria Coun. Marianne Alto.

Registration for the event is now full, but walk-ins are welcome.

The event will can also be live streamed at victoria.ca for anyone who cannot attend in person.

Doors open at 5:30, and the event will begin at 6 p.m., likely running until 8:30 p.m.

The next reconciliation dialogue will be on Nov. 18 and explore the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. Free childminding is available for up to two hours for people who pre-register.

