'Reconciliation is not about opinions': Okanagan Nations condemn MLA statement

Two MLAs say they are not surprised that Indigenous Bands are alarmed by their denial of" unfounded sovereignty claims"

Amid calls to resign from First Nations Bands and Chiefs, two former B.C. Conservatives, now Independent MLAs have once again reiterated their denial of Indigenous sovereignty.

"It’s no surprise that the chief and council of the Penticton Indian Band are alarmed by our repudiation of their unfounded sovereignty claims and the broader set of grievances promoted by the reconciliation industry," said Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie and Țara Armstrong, the MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, in a joint statement on May 12, following calls to resign and condemnation from the snpink’tn (Penticton) Indian Band.

“Our Title and Rights are not up for debate, nor are they a political talking point. They are recognized in the Constitution and upheld by the courts of this country. To suggest otherwise, or to reduce the work of reconciliation to a so-called ‘industry,’ is deeply offensive and shows a fundamental misunderstanding of Canada’s legal and moral obligations to First Nations Peoples," said Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel in a joint statement of condemnation with the Syilx Okanagan Nation.

The statement from the Syilx Okanagan Nation Chiefs Executive Council also pointed to the public questioning of the legitimacy of First Nations rights and self-determination, "which sows division and fear, and fosters resentment instead of understanding."

The two Independent MLAs, along with Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy separated from the Conservative Party of B.C. in March, after Brodie was removed by party leader John Rustad for “mocking and belittling” residential school survivors. Brodie had made numerous statements on X and on podcasts denying the negative impact of residential schools on Indigenous people.

"The confirmed number of child burials at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site is zero ... No one should be afraid of the truth," said Brodie on X.

After Brodie's removal, Armstrong and Kealy announced their resignations from the Conservative Party in a statement of support. The three MLAs are now continuing to exercise their duties as elected officials as Independents. Since MLAs are elected officials who were voted into power by their constituents, their removal from a political party does not mean that they lose their seat in the B.C. Legislature.

Following the federal election on April 29, Brodie and Armstrong released a statement accusing successive federal Liberal governments of neglecting "crucial issues" impacting British Columbia including the assertions of sovereignty by more than 200 Indigenous bands across the province.

Sovereignty means that a people, like Indigenous Nations, have the authority to self-govern.

The Government of Canada recognizes that Indigenous peoples have an inherent right to self-government and has made commitments to reconciliation with First Nations communities and recognizes Indigenous sovereignty.

On May 6, the snpink’tn (Penticton) Indian Band of the syilx Okanagan Nation made it clear that it strongly condemns the MLA's statement, saying that, "it [perpetuates] racist narratives and systemic discrimination against Indigenous Peoples."

In response to the push-back, Brodie and Armstrong released another statement on May 12, reiterating their disagreement with the right of Indigenous Bands to assert sovereignty. They also said that assertions of sovereignty by Bands are "deepening racial conflict and undermining the principle of equality under the law."

"With all due respect to the chiefs and councils of these bands, British Columbia simply cannot accommodate more than 200 sovereignties (sic) within its borders," said Brodie and Armstrong.

The MLAs also said that Canada must serve the interests of B.C. and protect its land base from "internal and external threats," in order to better utilize energy and resources. Brodie and Armstrong made specific reference to the Wet’suwet’en LNG pipeline blockade and the public closure of Joffre Lakes.

Black Press contacted MLA Armstrong requesting an interview regarding Indigenous sovereignty and the series of statements made between the Indigenous Nations and the Independent MLAs. Representatives for Armstrong said that she was unable to conduct an interview and instead requested emailed questions. Armstrong did not respond to the emailed questions by the time of publication but this article will be updated with her response as it is made available.

Chief Clarence Louie the chair of the syilx Okanagan Nation said that the comments made by Armstrong and Brodie show exactly why reconciliation is still a long way off.

"Reconciliation is not about opinions—it’s about recognizing First Nations Peoples’ inherent rights, our laws, and our jurisdiction over our lands. Our people have lived here since time immemorial. We’re not going anywhere. If politicians can’t respect that, they have no place in public office. The syilx Okanagan Nation stands behind PIB leadership, and we will continue to assert our sovereignty in our territory," said Chief Louie.