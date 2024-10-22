Record-breaking flu, COVID shots given in 2024 vaccination kickoff in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided the update on B.C.'s respiratory illness season in Victoria on Tuesday (Oct. 22). More to come.

B.C.'s provincial health officer is encouraging people to get immunized with updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccines as the 2024 respiratory illness season is already underway.

More than 369,000 flu shots were administered in the first week of the campaign, Dr. Bonnie Henry said during an update on B.C.'s respiratory illness season in Victoria on Tuesday (Oct. 22). That's about 4,000 more doses administered than in the 2023 vaccination kickoff.

The public vaccination campaign kicked off Oct. 15.

Henry said the province is already seeing increases in COVID-19 infections and other viruses. She said the province haa ordered 2.2 million doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines and 2.3 million doses of the new influenza vaccine.

She said B.C. is seeing "sporadic activity of influenza and RSV so far this year," which is "going back to what we consider a more normal pattern from before the pandemic." She said she expects to see influenza and RSV cases increase around late-November, early into December.

