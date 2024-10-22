 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Record-breaking flu, COVID shots given in 2024 vaccination kickoff in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided the update on B.C.'s respiratory illness season in Victoria on Tuesday (Oct. 22). More to come.
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
34736090_web1_2023120112128-656a13200eb99bb29105e97ajpeg
The Public Health Agency of Canada said Friday that the flu season is officially underway in this country. Needles and syringes used to administer the flu shot are pictured on Monday, October 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

B.C.'s provincial health officer is encouraging people to get immunized with updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccines as the 2024 respiratory illness season is already underway. 

More than 369,000 flu shots were administered in the first week of the campaign, Dr. Bonnie Henry said during an update on B.C.'s respiratory illness season in Victoria on Tuesday (Oct. 22). That's about 4,000 more doses administered than in the 2023 vaccination kickoff. 

The public vaccination campaign kicked off Oct. 15. 

Henry said the province is already seeing increases in COVID-19 infections and other viruses. She said the province haa ordered 2.2 million doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines and 2.3 million doses of the new influenza vaccine.

She said B.C. is seeing "sporadic activity of influenza and RSV so far this year," which is "going back to what we consider a more normal pattern from before the pandemic." She said she expects to see influenza and RSV cases increase around late-November, early into December. 

More to come.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

B.C.'s top doctor urges up-to-date vaccinations ahead of new school year
B.C.'s top doctor urges up-to-date vaccinations ahead of new school year