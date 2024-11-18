Record demand for Nanaimo's low-income recreation pass program

After a steady drop from 2011-2020, LEAP program has become more accessible

The number of Nanaimo residents with a leisure economic access pass has climbed to a new record with 2,587 users so far this year, a 447-per cent increase from five years ago.

Started in 1993, the pass provides residents who live below the poverty line with access to parks, recreation and services opportunities. The criteria includes children in care, seniors receiving a guaranteed income supplement and refugees.

Darcie Osborne, the city's director of recreation and culture, explained the status of the pass during an advisory committee on accessibility and inclusiveness meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13, thanking the committee for its input into the program.

"We're very, very pleased to see the increase in participation and hope that that will continue…" Osborne told the committee. "The changes have been really well received and we have two of our staff that work directly with our LEAP clients … and the feedback that they get is extremely positive and appreciative."

LEAP includes access to 50 free annual admissions to skating, swimming, weight rooms, gym sports as well as subsidies for up to 50 per cent for programs and memberships, up to $40 for each family member. A new feature of the pass is access to the Nanaimo Art Gallery, Nanaimo Museum and the Bastion during the summer season.

In 2011, the program had 2,556 users, but declined to a low of just 300 in 2020.

"What was occurring at that time was we were recognizing there was some fraudulent behaviour occurring within our community and what we did was perhaps put in too many barriers to try to deal with the fraudulent behaviour and as a result we were creating a situation that was more difficult for more people who really needed the service to actually access it," Osborne said.

Noticing the sharp decline, in 2020-21 a review was conducted with a goal to reduce barriers and increase participation. It resulted in a series of changes, including making the application process easier, no longer including additional income on top of the notice of assessment and providing an option to apply online.

Another change allowed a one-time top-up of 50 punches if all annual admissions were used, which Osborne said was to prevent hesitancy in using the pass.

"What we realized was some people were scared to use them because they might run out or they might need them closer to the end of the year and they were not utilizing them for fear of running out of them, which worked in the complete opposite of what we were trying to accomplish."

Osborne said city staff are currently researching options for reducing transportation barriers, and will be looking into how post-secondary students can be included in the program, as well as creating a marketing and communications plan and connecting with community partners.

One committee member praised the reduction of barriers, and was encouraged to see that the city was considering focusing on communication and marketing, pointing out that through her work with a number of families and children living in poverty, often she is the first person to inform them of the LEAP program.

The region included for the LEAP card includes the District of Lantzville and the City of Nanaimo.