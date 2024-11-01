Record number of women elected to B.C. legislature in 2024

However, when broken down by parties, women aren't always in the majority

For the first time in the province's history, British Columbians voted in a record number of women to the legislature.

Forty-nine women are set to serve in the 43rd Parliament, marking the first time in B.C.'s history that more women than men will be MLA. There are 93 MLAs in total.

That's about 52.6 per cent of MLAs.

However, when broken down by parties, women aren't always in the majority.

The B.C. NDP is the only party with more women elected than men at 31 women. It was followed by 18 female Conservative Party of B.C. MLAs. Only two B.C. Green Party candidates were elected – both men.

Political strategist Rachael Segal told Black Press Media said she is so excited to see how this makeup plays out in the legislature and "to finally be able to quantify the value of why women make such an incredible impact in politics."

"What I'm hoping for is that we say a very divided province on election night and post-election night ... My experience working with many, many female politicians and candidates across Canada is that the number of women might lend itself to real, very strong cooperation amongst the parties."

Segal said there is an "almost unspoken sisterhood" among women that work in politics, with "great friendships across the aisle."

"There are women who have even – I can name many in the B.C. legislature – that have reached across the aisle to make things happen. And I hope that is what we're going to see out of this majority of women sitting in those seats."