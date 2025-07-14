Recruitment incentives helping keep hospital ERs open in B.C.'s northwest

Program gaining traction, health officials make plea for program extension

Efforts to retain healthcare workers in the north continue, as the Northwest Regional Hospital District urges the provincial government to extend funding for recruitment and retention incentives that have reduced emergency department closures across the region.

The hospital district recently sent a letter to Health Minister Josie Osborne requesting another year of funding for the Provincial Rural Retention Incentive and Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive programs. The letter notes the initiatives have contributed to a 25 per cent decrease in emergency department closures over the past six months, compared to the previous period.

“As community leaders and residents of northwest communities, we know the benefits of living in northern communities. We also recognize that northern and rural communities face greater challenges recruiting health care professionals to work and live here,” the letter stated.

It warned that without continued funding, northern communities may once again face higher numbers of emergency closures and a return to more temporary staffing, as Northern Health still has 20 per cent of its baseline positions unfilled.

During a recent meeting at District of Kitimat council chambers, councillor Terry Marleau, who represents the municipality on the hospital district board, introduced a motion supporting the hospital district’s call for continued funding, citing the 25 per cent decline in emergency department closures as evidence of the program’s success.

“This is great momentum, with funding help from the province,” Marleau said. “We hope they will at least provide this for one more year.”

Councillor Gerry Leibel echoed the optimism, saying, “The dark days of ER closures are not behind us, but I’m glad to see some movement in the right direction.”

The motion was unanimously approved.

In addition to the reduction in closures, the hospital district noted more than 4,200 Northern Health employees have benefited from the incentive programs, which have helped convert casual workers into permanent staff.

District of Kitimat staff also stressed the importance of continued support, citing the added strain caused by long travel distances for medical care, physician shortages, and increasing demands from industrial growth. They suggested the programs be considered as permanent components of the healthcare budget to ensure long-term stability.

Northern Health’s Provincial Rural Retention Incentive offers up to $8,000 annually to eligible healthcare employees working in rural communities outside Prince George. The amount is tied to hours worked, with full payment available to those logging at least 1,650 hours over an 18-month period. Staff under separate recruitment contracts are not eligible during their service terms.

The Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive provides $30,000 to new hires relocating from urban centres or entering B.C.’s public health sector, in exchange for a two-year commitment to high-vacancy northern communities.