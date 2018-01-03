Recycling collection to continue Wednesday

Due to high volumes of recycling, some residents didn’t have items picked up on Tuesday

If some West Shore residents didn’t get their recycling picked up on Tuesday as scheduled, don’t fret – it should be picked up today (Wednesday).

Due to high volumes of recycling being set out, collection is continuing Wednesday, the Capital Regional District said in an email.

Residents are asked to leave their materials at the curb like normal.

RELATED: Recycling didn't get picked up? You'll have to wait another two weeks

Two weeks ago snow wreaked havoc on the West Shore, making many roads too dangerous for recycling trucks. As a result many residents had to keep their recycling for another two weeks.

