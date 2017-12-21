Recycling didn’t get picked up? You’ll have to wait another two weeks

West Shore residents who didn’t have their recycling picked up on Tuesday due to the snow will have to wait another two weeks. (iStock photo)

West Shore residents who didn’t have their recycling picked up earlier this week due to the snow will have to wait another two weeks.

On Tuesday, which also happened to be recycling day for many residents, the snow made areas including Goldstream Avenue, Braemar Heights, Colwood and Bear Mountain, too dangerous for recycling trucks.

According to the Capital Regional District (CRD), a number of trucks attempted to provide collection service on hills or along narrow side streets early in the day, but slipped off the road or became stuck.

Since collection trucks are used around the region on a daily basis, the CRD said they cannot be sent back to impacted areas.

But not everyone is happy about this. Colwood Coun. Gorgie Logan called it “unacceptable.”

“Our recycling was not picked up on Tuesday because of the snow, understandably. However, no plan to reschedule,” Logan said in a tweet. “Told it is cancelled and will be picked up on our next scheduled day! Totally unacceptable! Pick up at night.”

2/2. Told it is cancelled and will be picked up on our next scheduled day! Totally unacceptable! Pick it up at night, I don’t care! — Gordie Logan (@GordieLogan) December 21, 2017

Residents are being advised to hold on to their recyclables until Tuesday, Jan. 2 or drop off their items at one of the region’s recycling depots for free.

