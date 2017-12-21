West Shore residents who didn’t have their recycling picked up on Tuesday due to the snow will have to wait another two weeks. (iStock photo)

Recycling didn’t get picked up? You’ll have to wait another two weeks

Snow made many roads too dangerous for recycling trucks

West Shore residents who didn’t have their recycling picked up earlier this week due to the snow will have to wait another two weeks.

On Tuesday, which also happened to be recycling day for many residents, the snow made areas including Goldstream Avenue, Braemar Heights, Colwood and Bear Mountain, too dangerous for recycling trucks.

RELATED: Snow wreaks havoc on the West Shore

According to the Capital Regional District (CRD), a number of trucks attempted to provide collection service on hills or along narrow side streets early in the day, but slipped off the road or became stuck.

Since collection trucks are used around the region on a daily basis, the CRD said they cannot be sent back to impacted areas.

But not everyone is happy about this. Colwood Coun. Gorgie Logan called it “unacceptable.”

“Our recycling was not picked up on Tuesday because of the snow, understandably. However, no plan to reschedule,” Logan said in a tweet. “Told it is cancelled and will be picked up on our next scheduled day! Totally unacceptable! Pick up at night.”

Residents are being advised to hold on to their recyclables until Tuesday, Jan. 2 or drop off their items at one of the region’s recycling depots for free.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Famous Tuxedo Drive Christmas display will live on at Merridale Cidery in Cobble Hill
Next story
See where escaped Atlantic salmon have been caught off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Woodwynn Farms participants crash MLA’s office

Olsen said politicians can’t overturn ALC decision

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Suspect sped away from scene, found quickly in nearby plaza

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read