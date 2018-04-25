UPDATE: Recycling truck destroyed by fire in Victoria

A recycling truck burst into flame on McClure St. between Linden and Cook. No one was injured, but at least one surrounding vehicle was damaged. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Victoria fire crews are mopping up on McLure Street between Linden Avenue and Cook Street after responding to a fire in an Emterra recycling truck.

Police were keeping passersby away from the immediate area as wires overhead appeared to be compromised and could be in danger of snapping. B.C. Hydro was notified and a crew was set to arrive to assess the damage. First responders arrived on the scene just after 1 p.m.

Lisa Dalziel lives right next to the truck that caught fire, and her cars are trapped on the street and doused with fire retardant “I just hope no one is hurt” #yyj pic.twitter.com/2aYir8ikdZ — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) April 25, 2018

Victoria Fire Department Capt. Chad Verch confirmed no one was injured in the blaze. The driver of the truck became aware of the smoke, put the vehicle in park and got out before the flames began. The fire was hot enough to blow out a window of a nearby vehicle, a Volkswagen Jetta.

Firefighter Scott McQueen added that he’s seen this kind of fire before, with garbage and recycling trucks operating hot given their stop-and-go operations. He said firefighters were fortunate the vehicle was in the middle of the road as it made it easier to fight the fire from all four sides.

editor@vicnews.com