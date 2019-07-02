Recyclistas temporarily closed after fire

Bike shop on Galloping Goose expected to be closed for a few weeks

A fire has left a local bike shop closed, at least for a few weeks.

Recyclistas Bike Shop, a full-service shop and recycling depot at the intersection of the Galloping Goose and Lochside trails, posted of the closure Monday night on Facebook and later clarified the cause of the closure to be a fire in the shop.

“Everyone is fine but the shop is out of order,” one of the shop’s posts read.

Read also: Work on Galloping Goose near McKenzie interchange expected to wrap up this fall

The shop’s owner was unavailable for comment Tuesday, but an employee said Recyclistas would likely be closed for a few weeks. He did not provide details on the extent of the damage.

Staff will be calling customers whose bikes are stored at the shop, according to one of the shop’s posts to Facebook.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Saanich Fire Department and will update this story once more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter