A sign informing customers of a temporarily closure sits outside Recyclistas Bike Shop in Saanich on July 2, following a fire at the shop. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

Recyclistas temporarily closed after fire

Bike shop on Galloping Goose expected to be closed for a few weeks

A fire has left a local bike shop closed, at least for a few weeks.

Recyclistas Bike Shop, a full-service shop and recycling depot at the intersection of the Galloping Goose and Lochside trails, posted of the closure Monday night on Facebook and later clarified the cause of the closure to be a fire in the shop.

“Everyone is fine but the shop is out of order,” one of the shop’s posts read.

Read also: Work on Galloping Goose near McKenzie interchange expected to wrap up this fall

The shop’s owner was unavailable for comment Tuesday, but an employee said Recyclistas would likely be closed for a few weeks. He did not provide details on the extent of the damage.

Staff will be calling customers whose bikes are stored at the shop, according to one of the shop’s posts to Facebook.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Saanich Fire Department and will update this story once more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Grammy winning TexMex conjunto band to play Butchart in July
Next story
Vancouver Island breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

Just Posted

Victoria City staff advise against cannabis consumption pilot

Currently operating cannabis lounges hit impasse as municipal and provinicial politics block moves

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Graffiti on Lochside sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

Recyclistas temporarily closed after fire

Bike shop on Galloping Goose expected to be closed for a few weeks

Victoria arts society takes over management at Hermann’s Jazz Club

The Arts on View Society will be taking over business starting July 15

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

Most Read