‘We ask for autism acceptance': Victoria group looking to change perceptions

The growing group uses World Autism Acceptance Day on April 2 to draw attention to common autism misunderstandings

World Autism Acceptance Day on April 2 is a time to recognize and support autistic individuals while promoting a deeper understanding of their experiences.

In Victoria, Iris Gray has been leading this effort for two decades as the organizer of the Autism Meetup Group.

The group provides a space for autistic individuals to connect, share experiences, and support one another. What began as a simple monthly dinner meetup has since expanded.

"Originally, it was just we met up once a month and had dinner and talked," Gray said. "Now, we also do social events. We've participated in autism conventions, research projects, and I’ve talked to teachers, schools, and parents. It’s become a thing where, if someone wants to know about autism, they contact me."

Despite an increasing understanding of autism, misconceptions remain. One of the biggest challenges Gray highlighted is the underdiagnosis of women on the spectrum, something that affected her.

"I was literally told by a psychologist that I can't be autistic because I'm a woman," she said. "That was about 20 years ago."

​According to the 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth, about 1 in 50 Canadian children and youth aged 1 to 17 years have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. It's notably higher among males, who are diagnosed approximately four times more frequently than females. Age at diagnosis varies, with just over half (53.7 per cent) receiving their diagnosis before age five.

The gender gap in autism diagnosis is one of the key areas where Gray believes more awareness is needed.

"Half of the women in my group were diagnosed in childhood, half in adulthood," she said. "Most of them are younger than me because I grew up in the '70s when hardly anybody was diagnosed autistic."

Gray also works to correct common misunderstandings about autism. She emphasizes that autism is not a straight-line spectrum.

"A person who is labelled 'high functioning' might struggle in a sensory-unfriendly environment," she explained. "And a person labelled 'low functioning' can do very well with the proper support."

Gray has also observed how the portrayal of autism doesn't always align with autistic individuals' perspectives. For example, she pushes back against the common, historical use of blue to represent autism.

"A lot of people think blue is the autism colour, but it’s associated with boys because of the outdated assumption that autism mostly affects boys," she said. "We say, 'Red Instead.'

The Autism Meetup Group, with about 200 members, offers a welcoming environment for those seeking connection and understanding. While only a small core group regularly attends meetings, the impact is significant.

"We don’t talk a lot about autism itself unless someone new comes in," Gray said. "Especially if they’re newly diagnosed or think they might be autistic and don’t know where to go."

Above all, Gray emphasizes that autism awareness is only part of the equation.

"We ask for autism acceptance," she said. "Autistic people don’t want to be cured. We want proper support, accommodations, and to be accepted as autistic."

Gray hopes World Autism Acceptance Day will help continue to shift the conversation towards inclusion, support, and understanding.