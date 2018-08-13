Regina Park tent city residents seek to adjourn injunction

Members of the Camp Namegans tent city at Regina Park in Saanich are seeking an adjournment to the Supreme Court injunction applications from Saanich and B.C.

Camp residents will show up to the downtown courthouse on Monday morning “to defend their homes and lives asking for an adjournment so that their lawyer can represent them, and for necessary supplies to improve health and fire safety at the Camp,” said a release from camp organizer Chrissy Brett and camp advocate Ashley Mollison.

See: Province backs Saanich injunction of Regina Park tent city

“The District of Saanich and the Province of BC have applied for a Supreme Court injunction to give Camp Namegans residents 48 hours to pack up, leave Regina Park, and scatter into hiding throughout the region,” reads the release.

On Friday Brett released an open letter signed by over 100 health professionals asking for a public health approach to tent cities that would see governments provide potable water, waste removal, and other basic health and safety supports to tent cities rather than using the absence of these things as an excuse to displace them.

More to come.