Members gather at the Camp Namegans community potluck in Regina Park. Camp Namegans Facebook

Regina Park tent city residents seek to adjourn injunction

Monday morning injunction hearing for Saanich’s tent city

Members of the Camp Namegans tent city at Regina Park in Saanich are seeking an adjournment to the Supreme Court injunction applications from Saanich and B.C.

Camp residents will show up to the downtown courthouse on Monday morning “to defend their homes and lives asking for an adjournment so that their lawyer can represent them, and for necessary supplies to improve health and fire safety at the Camp,” said a release from camp organizer Chrissy Brett and camp advocate Ashley Mollison.

See: Province backs Saanich injunction of Regina Park tent city

“The District of Saanich and the Province of BC have applied for a Supreme Court injunction to give Camp Namegans residents 48 hours to pack up, leave Regina Park, and scatter into hiding throughout the region,” reads the release.

On Friday Brett released an open letter signed by over 100 health professionals asking for a public health approach to tent cities that would see governments provide potable water, waste removal, and other basic health and safety supports to tent cities rather than using the absence of these things as an excuse to displace them.

More to come.

Previous story
MVI shuts down portion of Sooke Road Sunday afternoon

Just Posted

Regina Park tent city residents seek to adjourn injunction

Monday morning injunction hearing for Saanich’s tent city

Victoria millennial hops into city council race

Anna King to run in fall election to ensure others like her are represented at the table

The rise of Mount Doug’s Conor Morgan, reaching basketball’s pro ranks

Conor Morgan wins New Zealand championship

Victoria athletes bring home 18 medals from Special Olympics Summer Games

A slew of hardware comes in colours of gold, silver and bronze in swimming, softball and gymnastics

MVI shuts down portion of Sooke Road Sunday afternoon

Metchosin fire chief hopes to have road open in roughly 30 to 40 minutes

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Check out dragon Boats, artists, football and more

U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash

Pilot John Sessions was giving rides in a vintage 1930s airliner at the airport in Abbotsford.

Artist captures Regina Park tent city on canvas

Jeremey Herndl spent 70 hours at Regina Park

‘The Rock’ says his NFL dreams were the ‘best thing that never happened’

Dwayne Johnson thanked BC Lions head coach Wally Buono for cutting him from the CFL

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

Most Read