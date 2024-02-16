Regional firefighter training hubs coming to 9 B.C. communities

Fire chiefs’ association gets $1.75M to create hubs throughout the province

The Fire Chiefs Association of BC is getting $1.75 million from the province to help create regional training hubs in nine communities.

The new hubs are aimed at reducing travel time and costs, according to a release from the Public Safety Ministry Friday (Feb. 16). Some parts of the province don’t have nearby access to training sites, and getting training “can mean long drives with high travel and other costs for local departments.”

The association is looking to build hubs in the regional districts of Central Kootenay, East Kootenay, Fraser Fort George, Kootenay Boundary, and qathet (Powell River), as well as the District of Kent, Village of Pemberton, Town of Port McNeill and District of Vanderhoof.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the new facilities will allow fire departments to enhance and develop the skill sets of their volunteer and staff firefighters to keep their communities safe.

It will give firefighters the opportunity to train in a controlled environment with an active fire, using non-combustible structures with multiple floors and rooms, such as shipping containers, vehicles, dumpsters and gas meters.

