Regional hazmat team responds to ‘dangerous goods incident’ in downtown Victoria

Regional hazmat crews were called in for an incident involving dangerous goods near the intersection of Douglas and Chatham Streets on Friday night.
VicPD, paramedics and fire crews from both Victoria and Saanich were on scene around 9:45 p.m.
The Saanich Fire Department’s hazmat team members were called in to assist the Regional Hazmat Response Service and the Victoria Fire Department.
Black Press Media has reached out to VicPD for further information.
Saanich Fire hazmat team members on scene with Regional Hazmat team assisting #VictoriaFire @vicpdcanada and @BC_EHS with a dangerous goods incident downtown.#hazmat #Workingtogether @CityOfVictoria pic.twitter.com/fPaTUhmm09
— Saanich Fire (@SaanichFire) February 29, 2020
More to come.
