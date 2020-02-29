Regional hazmat team responds to ‘dangerous goods incident’ in downtown Victoria

Saanich fire crews called in to assist

Regional hazmat teams were called to the scene of an incident involving dangerous good in downtown Victoria on Friday. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Regional hazmat crews were called in for an incident involving dangerous goods near the intersection of Douglas and Chatham Streets on Friday night.

VicPD, paramedics and fire crews from both Victoria and Saanich were on scene around 9:45 p.m.

The Saanich Fire Department’s hazmat team members were called in to assist the Regional Hazmat Response Service and the Victoria Fire Department.

Black Press Media has reached out to VicPD for further information.

More to come.

