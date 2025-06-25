Regional projects across B.C. get $400K in support from trail fund

20 projects across the province selected for the 2025 fund

Several organizations around B.C. are getting support for their trail projects this summer from a provincial fund.

A user-funded program, administered by Recreation Sites and Trails BC, has allocated $400,000 from the B.C.'s Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund to help maintain, build trails and promote safe use around 20 regional projects across the province, according to a June 24 news release from the Ministry of Environment and Parks.

"The ORV Trail Fund helps keep our trail networks safe and provides space for people to come together to enjoy the outdoors," Environment and Parks Minister Tamara Davidson said.

A trio of clubs have already received $25,000 each to help develop respective projects in their area.

The Blue Mountain Motorcycle Club will use their money to improve two key trails in the Maple Ridge area. The Kelowna Snowmobile Club aims to launch a major safety and signage improvement project across a pair of trails in the city and the Kootenay Rockies ATV Club will support brushing and maintenance work over a 22-kilometre trail near Cranbrook.

A full list of recipients can be found here.

The fund looks to continue this year what it started in 2017, as 2025 marks a $2-million milestone of funding for over 160 projects across the province.