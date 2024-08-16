Registered sex offender among 29 nabbed in B.C. RCMP ride-hailing crackdown

Police say 29 operators were charged in the 3-month operation

Richmond RCMP has wrapped up its joint three-month illegal ride-hailing crackdown, with 29 operators caught, including one person who is a registered sex offender.

The operation took place on six days over a three-month period, involving Richmond RCMP and the Ministry of Transportation's Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement officers. The crackdown focused on identifying and apprehending unlicensed ride-hailing operators, a news release from Richmond RCMP said Thursday (Aug. 16).

Officers doled out more than $66,000 in fines, including $11,500 on one day in July.

The officers used unauthorized ride-hailing apps to book rides with unlicensed operators, who RCMP say "bypass necessary background checks and safety protocols mandated by the Province of British Columbia, posing a significant risk to public safety."

Proactive enforcement and administrative services officer Insp. Mark Baxter said there are a number of steps legal ride-hailing operators must take to be certified to operate in the province. He added those protections are in place to ensure the overall safety of paying passengers and other road users.

In total, 29 drivers were apprehended and 29 illegal ride-hailing operators were caught and charged. About one-third of the drivers were repeat offenders and in one case it was the driver's third time being caught, police said.

"Some of the drivers that were stopped during these operations have poor driving records, prior convictions for impaired driving and in one case the driver was a registered sex offender; All of these are things which would preclude the person from working for a properly licensed operator," Baxter said.

The charges included operating without a licence, which is a $1,150 fine; wrong class driver's licence, which is a $276 fine; and failure to display a valid certificate, which is a $357 fine.