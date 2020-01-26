Victoria master runner Craig Odermatt has numerous running titles under his belt, including the 2015 Canadian Cross Country Champion. But now the runner is preparing for the masters race at the upcoming Pan Am Cross Country Cup, held in Vancouver Island – and Canada – for the first time ever this February. (Photo Courtesy of Craig Odermatt)

Registration live for community race in most ‘prestigious’ international cross country event in B.C.

The Pan Am Cross Country Community Race takes place on Feb. 29

Registration for the Pan Am Cross Country Community Race is now open for individuals and clubs.

The mass participation race will be part of the event’s schedule on Feb. 29 and will take place at the Bear Mountain Resort in Langford.

There are seven weeks before runners will have a chance to race on the five-kilometer course, which is comprised of three loops and have all the features of a cross country course such as hills, mud and a sandpit.

RELATED: Cross country runners prepare for world class Pan Am Cup on West Shore

There will be age divisions in five year categories, chip timing, a participant toque and a festive atmosphere.

Clubs and teams also have the chance to compete and win the VIRA Cross Country Cup, presented by the Vancouver Island Runners Association.

RELATED: Langford hosts 'most prestigious international cross country event'

“This is a chance for local runners to race over the same course as the elite international athletes and to experience the excitement of racing cross country,” said Bruce Deacon, general manager of the event.

The 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Cup will bring together many of the 44 countries in North, South and Central America and the Caribbean and is being called the “most prestigious international cross country running event that B.C. has ever hosted” by organizers.

The Community Race starts at 9 a.m., with an entry fee of $32 until Feb. 16. From then, the price jumps to $42 until Feb. 28. To register visit panamxccup2020.com/events/community-race.


