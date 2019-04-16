Registration opens for Oak Bay Half Marathon

Six weeks until spring race, which offers relay, 10K and kids 1K options

Marathoners of all ages, fitness levels and abilities can now claim their spot in the 15th annual Oak Bay Half Marathon on May 26.

Options include a solo half marathon, 10K, kids 1K and a relay half-marathon, with three exchange zones and legs of approximately 5.5 kilometres, 5 km and 5.6 km.

“Having the multiple distances really allows access to all levels and abilities,” said run director Nick Walker. “The half marathon is a really big goal for a lot of people, it’s also a big draw for people from out of town.”

The run starts and finishes at Windsor Park, winding through downtown, residential streets and finally along Beach Drive, bringing participants back to a ‘festival-like atmosphere’ complete with free breakfast sandwiches, snacks and activities provided by local sponsors.

The event brings about 2,000 people to Windsor Park, including students from local schools who come out to cheer on participants.

The race starts early in the day, at 8 a.m., so race-goers who choose to walk can complete the circuit.

“We really try to make it a fun festival-like event,” said Walker. “And make it accessible for not just elites but for all accessibility levels.”

Registration opened April 14 and runs until May 24.

And spots are filling up – the 10K race has 300 open spots, the half marathon has less than 400 and 106 spots are left for the four-person relay.

Runners, walkers and relayers can register online at oakbayhalf.com.


