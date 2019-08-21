Relative of man found dead in Saanich says he was missing for years

RCMP and a private detective had been searching for him since 2012

Thirty-year-old Andrew Michael Sidor was found dead outside a home at 99 Crease Ave. on Saturday morning. He was lying on his back and had injuries that lead Saanich police to believe the circumstances of his death were suspicious.

In an attempt to piece together the days before his death, investigators from the Saanich Police Department and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) searched surveillance footage and asked the public to call with information. Sidor was spotted in surveillance video from the Rock Bay area on Thursday. Sidor was found barefoot but in the clips he was wearing the same clothes along with shoes and a backpack. Police put out a call to the public saying they were searching for the items and on Tuesday they were recovered.

Andrew Sidor captured in surveillance footage in the Rock Bay area. (Saanich Police handout)

Sidor’s family members say they hadn’t heard from him in many years. Brian Sidor, an Edmonton-based cousin of Andrew’s mother, never met Andrew, but said the news of his death was brought to his attention by someone from Vancouver Island.

With the help of Andrew’s aunt, Brian was able to confirm that the man found dead was indeed his cousin’s son.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police looking for information relating to suspicious death

READ ALSO: Police identify man found dead in Saanich, seek his backpack and shoes

READ ALSO: Police find shoes, backpack of the man found dead in Saanich

Brian noted that Andrew’s mother was murdered in 2001 and according to Andrew’s aunt, he disappeared shortly after. The aunt told Brian she hadn’t seen Andrew in 14 years and Brian said he suspects she was the last member of the Sidor family to see him.

Andrew’s aunt also told Brian that RCMP and a private detective had been searching for Andrew since his grandmother, Rose Sidor, passed away in 2012 because her estate couldn’t be settled without him.

“He basically disappeared ‘off the grid’ for many years,” Brian explained.

Police are still investigating at the home on Crease Avenue and the property remains behind police tape. Nearby Wascana Drive is also still blocked by police vehicles between Crease Avenue and the Galloping Goose Trail.

“Support from the community had been tremendous and we want to thank all those who have taken the time to contact us,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer for the Saanich police.

Fast said there were no new updates on the investigation available as of press deadline.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call VIIMCU’s Information Line is 250-380-6211, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Some neighbours in the area where Sidor’s body was found have signs up on their front doors indicating they won’t speak to the media. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
Saanich Police warn of counterfeit money being used

Just Posted

Saanich Police warn of counterfeit money being used

Several fake $100 bills have been reported in Greater Victoria

Victoria police seek help finding ‘high risk’ missing woman

Brown, 30, is described as an Indigenous woman standing five feet, six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds

Man who killed Langford teen attended her memorial service, demonstrates little remorse

Parole Board of Canada documents reveal factors in parole decision

High-traffic Victoria ATM compromised by card skimmer

VicPD suggest ‘wiggle test’ of any bank machine

Oak Bay father charged with double murder takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths of his two daughters

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Island manslaughter suspect found not guilty in Supreme Court

Court accepts accused’s argument of self-defence for 2017 incident in Courtenay

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Most Read