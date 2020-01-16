Samantha Martin holds the notice to vacate, which she was given on Thursday morning. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Remaining Danbrook One tenants ordered to vacate immediately

Property management company offering each unit $1,000 in ‘compassionate assistance’

Tenants of Langford’s Danbrook One building have been told to vacate the premises immediately, as stated in a letter from the building’s owner.

On Jan. 16, Centurion Property Associates Inc., Danbrook One property management, released a letter to residents saying their contract with the building owner has been frustrated as of Dec. 20 – meaning the contract is incapable of being carried out due to an unforeseen event or events and without fault of either party. Citing laws of the Residential Tenancy Act and Frustrated Contract Act, Centurion said both parties involved in the contract are relieved from fulfilling their obligations to it.

“Therefore, your tenancy has ceased, and you are required to vacate the unit,” the letter said.

READ ALSO: Langford in talks with Danbrook One owner on next steps for residents

Tad Martin, a resident living in Danbrook One and his partner, Samantha Martin, believe Centurion should have given them a notice to vacate when the problems first arose back in December 2019.

“It would’ve been a lot easier. We were already stressed out,” Martin said. “We’re working overtime to find a place. All I know is that we’re not gonna live in Langford after this.”

The couple will consider moving to Saanich or Victoria. They are determined to find a home that will take their two large dogs, even if that means paying up to $2,400 a month, $720 more than they were paying at Danbrook One.

The letter also noted the City of Langford has not yet reinstated the building’s occupancy permit and the building is still unsafe, posing a threat to the safety of occupants and the public.

“All residents must seek alternate accommodation immediately for their safety and remove their belongings from the building as soon as possible,” the letter noted.

According to the letter, Centurion is offering each unit $1,000 as “compassionate assistance” to help with relocation. Residents will also be able to return to their original unit at the original rent price when occupancy is reinstated.

“It’s absolutely not enough,” Martin said. “At this point, I want all my rent back.”

The building owner said there is no specific update on when work will be completed and that information is still being collected from engineers.

A statement from Centurion said the company does not have scope of the work that may be needed to restore the occupancy permit. There is also no timeline for the completion of repairs.

As of Thursday, 60 per cent of tenants have provided a move-out notice or have already relocated.

The letter stated that those staying in their unit must “freely accept and fully assume all such risks, dangers and hazards and possibility of personal injury, death, property damage, expense and related loss, including loss of income or property.”

READ ALSO: Langford dips into $400k emergency fund to help displaced Danbrook One tenants

Centurion did not provide a firm date for when residents must vacate the property by.

On Dec. 20, the City of Langford temporarily revoked occupancy of the 11-storey Danbrook One building in the downtown core. Shortly before this, the City received a report that confirmed structural and safety concerns that could put tenants at risk.

The report, which came from engineering firm WSP Global Inc., recommended immediate installation of temporary support to the building. A summary of the report said issues with the building are related to the gravity system and the seismic force resisting system.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

