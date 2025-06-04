Remains found confirmed to be Merritt man missing for 2 years

One year after he was reported missing, RCMP said his disappearance was result of foul play

RCMP say remains found in April are that of Merritt man, Miguel Mack.

B.C. RCMP's Southeast District said Wednesday (June 4) that that RCMP investigators learned through the B.C. Coroners Service that 24-year-old Mack's remains had been located and identified. His next of kin has been notified.

Mack was first reported missing to Merritt RCMP on March 3, 2023 after he hadn't been seen since Feb. 27, 2023. His disappearance was deemed suspicious and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.

RCMP Police Dog Services, air services, forensic identification specialists with remotely piloted aircraft systems and family and volunteers all participated in multiple large-scale searches through the Merritt and Nicola Valley areas.

One year after he was reported missing, RCMP said the investigation had shown that Mack's disappearance was a result of foul play and he was the victim of a suspected homicide.

RCMP said the investigation into Mack's death is ongoing.

“The investigation into Miguel Mack’s death continues to remain a priority. There are people out there with direct and indirect knowledge of Miguel Mack’s death and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, unit commander for the Southeast District's major crime unit, said.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Mack is asked to contact the Southeast District major crime unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.