Remains found in Washington identified as B.C. teen 16 years later

Investigators say circumstances remain unknown in death of Mission's Jeff Surtel

The nearly 18-year search for missing Mission teen Jeffrey Surtel has ended.

In a joint news release from Mission RCMP and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (March 11), authorities confirmed that remains found washed ashore on Washington's Olympic Peninsula in 2008 belonged to Surtel.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office investigated the discovery of remains in 2008, conducting DNA analysis and comparing it with samples from US databases. However, no matches were found.

The sheriff's office kept the remains in their exhibit facility for years until learning of advances in DNA technology. Approximately $7,500 was raised through crowdfunding in 2024 and the DNA was sent to a private laboratory in Texas for testing in early 2025.

The Texas lab used advances in forensic genetic genealogy to link the DNA to Surtel's uncle. The lab confirmed with Mission RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service that the remains belonged to Surtel.

"This would be testing through different, more public forms of DNA — through places where people voluntarily submit their DNA through familial heritage testing," Mission RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr said at a news conference.

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Surtel remain unknown, per the release. Police said there was no indication of criminality from the discovery of remains, but it can't be ruled out.

According to Mission RCMP, there are no further investigative avenues to follow up on and the only likelihood of progressing the case further is someone coming forward with new information.

"If there's anybody out there still in the public who has information about what happened to Jeffrey that night, we would ask, on behalf of the family, on behalf of the RCMP, come forward," Mission RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr said at a news conference.

Surtel's family was notified of the DNA result last week. Parents Gary and Dawn Surtel posted the news to social media on Thursday (March 6).

"Remains have been identified through DNA testing as belonging to our beloved son Jeff. It is believed that he passed away on or shortly after his disappearance on April 29th 2007. While the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unsolved, we are thankful to finally have closure," the post reads.

Mission RCMP officer-in-charge Ted Lewko says the detachment's hearts go out to the Surtel family and Jeff's friends.

"We hope that this update helps to bring them some closure to what has surely been an unimaginable eighteen years of wondering what happened. Our sincere thanks to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office for their perseverance in finding answers, and to the lab that was able to help link the DNA to Jeffrey’s family. Your efforts have made a real difference to those who knew and loved Jeffrey,” Lewko said.

Jeff Surtel was 17 at the time of his disappearance. In April 2007, he left his home at midnight on a bicycle and was reported missing.

"They believed that Jeffrey left the house on his bike while they were asleep at night, but noted that he left most of his belongings at home. The disappearance was out of character for Jeffrey, and Mission RCMP immediately commenced an investigation into his whereabouts," the news release reads.

Friends, family, police, search and rescue, and community members searched nearby streets , forested areas and the Fraser River. RCMP said tips of possible sightings were received from throughout the province but none were confirmed as Jeff.

A volunteer investigator with Please Bring Me Home – an organization with the aim of soliciting anonymous tips regarding cold missing person cases across Canada – also began investigating in 2023.

Surtel's parents say a memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date.

"We would like to thank all the people who supported us over the years and were involved in the search for Jeff," Gary and Dawn said. "Special mention to Jeff's classmates at Hatzic Secondary School that searched the Fraser River Heritage Park. Also to the dozens of people that showed up for our grid search of the Mission area."