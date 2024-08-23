Remains found nearly 20 years ago in Ontario identified as B.C. woman

$50K reward for info on circumstances surrounding death of Tammy Penner remains in place, says OPP

The remains of a Chilliwack woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago have been identified in Ontario as Tammy Eileen Penner.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were finally able to identify Penner whose body was discovered at a rest stop in Rockwood, Ontario in 2005. She had been known as a Jane Doe in subsequent investigations.

Although she was last seen in January, 2005 Penner was not reported missing to Chilliwack RCMP until December, 2007.

Penner was 41 and living in Chilliwack and Abbotsford before she disappeared.

"Thanks to ongoing investigative efforts, including the use of investigative genetic genealogy, the OPP has been able to identify Tammy after so many years," said OPP detective inspector Randy Gaynor in a press release. "There is more to be done – Tammy's family is desperate to find out the circumstances that led to her death. If you know anything, please contact police to help provide resolution to her loved ones."

OPP said they used investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) to determine her identity.

Penner's body was initially discovered in a wooded area at a rest stop on Highway 7 between Rockport and Guelph on Aug. 28, 2005, where she was believed to have been dragged a short distance and covered with a sleeping bag one month before the remains were found.

OPP investigators believe the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious and that foul play was involved, although the cause of death was never determined.

A $50,000 reward remains in place for information on the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Rockwood Knights of Columbus in Ontario created a memorial for Penner, maintained over the years by a member of the public.

"The OPP appreciates the compassion and dedication of these individuals to Tammy’s memorial."

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.