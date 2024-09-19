'Remarkable work happening in Kelowna': B.C. Premier praises city's housing work

David Eby singled out the City of Kelowna during his speech at the UBCM Convention

Kelowna’s efforts to tackle the housing crisis drew praise from Premier David Eby during his speech at the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Convention in Vancouver.

“I’ve heard from a number of you about how that’s taking the pressure off around public hearing and lengthy processes,” Eby told convention delegates. “Specifically I’d like to recognize Kelowna in this regard and Mayor Tom (Dyas) and his team in that city.”

The premier noted Kelowna was the first city to implement development zoning changes that the province is working on with all municipalities.

“They have had record housing starts in their community, rents are coming down, and they also identified public properties that they could use to address homelessness. It is remarkable work that is happening in Kelowna.”

Eby’s comments received applause from the crowd as he added that 90 per cent of B.C. communities have made the zoning changes to make this housing a reality.

“I know it’s been challenging, he said. “We’ve provided some support to help get you there. I know it’s been a lot of heavy lifting and want to recognize that and thank you for getting this work done.”

The mayor was appreciative of the recognition and applauded city staff, pointing out the work it began on zoning changes two years ago.

"The planning was already there to look at advancing some of those zoning changes, which allowed them to accelerate and be the first in the province to get it completed," Dyas said.

The mayor is attending the UBCM with several councillors and city staff.