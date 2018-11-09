Ceremonies are taking place across Greater Victoria on Sunday to mark Remembrance Day, including the largest, which will be held at the cenotaph in downtown Victoria at the legislative grounds. (Black Press file photo)

Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria

Most ceremonies start at 10:50 on Sunday, Nov. 11

Remembrance Day is this Sunday and thousands of residents across Greater Victoria will mark the occasion by attending local ceremonies.

It’s a tradition that started 100 years ago. As a Commonwealth nation, Remembrance Day in Canada commemorates its members of the armed forces who served their country and those who have died in the line of duty. They have been memorialized on this date since 1918, signifying the end of the First World War.

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Greater Victoria:

9 a.m.

• Aboriginal Remembrance Day ceremony, Goldstream Provincial Park, Langford

9:10 a.m.

• Veterans Cemetery, God’s Acre, Esquimalt

10 a.m.

• Afghanistan Memorial, 847-887 Courtney St., Victoria

10:30 a.m.

• Royal Roads University’s Italian Garden, 2005 Sooke Rd., Colwood

• Pioneer Park, 1209 Clarke Rd. (new location and cenotaph), Central Saanich

10:45 a.m.

• March from the Metchosin Fire Hall to Saint Mary the Virgin Heritage Church, 4354 Metchosin Rd.

10:55 a.m.

• City of Victoria Cenotaph, legislative assembly grounds, 501 Belleville St.

• Esquimalt Memorial Park Cenotaph, 1229 Esquimalt Rd.

• Ross Bay Cemetery, 1494 Fairfield Rd., Victoria

• Oak Bay Cenotaph, War Memorial, Uplands Park, Beach Drive

• Saanich Municipal Hall, 770 Vernon Ave.

• Sidney Cenotaph at Town Hall, corner of Sidney Avenue and 3rd Street

• West Shore Cenotaph, Veterans Memorial Park, Goldstream Avenue at Veterans Memorial Parkway

• Sooke Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd.

Organizers ask attendees to arrive early. Some roads will be temporarily closed to accommodate parade routes and crowds attending ceremonies.

READ MORE: Fort Rodd Hill to mark Remembrance Day with two unique events

Related Events:

A Royal Canadian Legion initiative, Bells of Peace is taking place across Canada.

Starting in Newfoundland at sunset, a bell will ring 100 times to replicate the moment when church bells tolled throughout Europe to mark the end of the war, and will sound across the provinces, finishing at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites in Colwood at 4:39 p.m.

West Shore parents relieved as Highlands daycare joins $10-a-day pilot

