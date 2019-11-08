The colour guard leads the precession to the Saanich Cenotaph at a previous Remembrance Day ceremony. (Black Press file photo)

Remembrance Day services: where to pay your respects in Greater Victoria

Where to pay respect to Canadian Veterans in Greater Victoria on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Every year on Nov. 11, Canadians across the country pause for a moment of silence to remember the brave people who died serving our country. In honour of these brave Canadians, local districts in Greater Victoria hold Remembrance Day services. Here is what you need to know about services happening in your area on Monday, Nov. 11.

Victoria Remembrance Day Ceremony

Where: Cenotaph, east lawns and driveway at 501 Belleville St.

When: From 10:45 to 1 p.m.

Saanich Remembrance Day Ceremony

Where: Saanich Municipal Hall Cenotaph, 770 Vernon Ave.

When: From 10:30 a.m. to half past noon.

Central Saanich Remembrance Day Service

Where: Pioneer Park Cenotaph, 1209 Clarke Rd., Brentwood Bay.

When: Event starts at 10:45 a.m.

Town of Sidney Parade of Veterans

Where: Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

When: Parade to the cenotaph at town hall begins at 10:30 a.m.

Oak Bay Cenotaph Remembrance Day Service

Where: Oak Bay cenotaph, 2800 Beach Dr.

When: Service begins around 10:55 a.m.

Esquimalt Remembrance Day Service

Where: Esquimalt Memorial Park, 1200 Esquimalt Rd.

When: Event starts at 11 a.m.

Langford Remembrance Day Ceremony

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway

When: Parade starts at 10 a.m., ceremony follows at 10:50 a.m.

Metchosin Remembrance Day Ceremony

Where: St. Mary the Virgin Heritage Church, 4354 Metchosin Rd.

When: Event starts at 10:45 a.m.

Remembrance Day at Royal Roads University

Where: Italian Garden with refreshments after in Hately Castle, 2005 Sooke Rd.

When: Event starts at 10:40 a.m.

Juan de Fuca Colwood Cenotaph

Where: West Shore Parks and Recreation, 1767 Island Hwy. The cenotaph is located in the garden bed with the large oak tree near the Juan de Fuca Arena.

When: A small ceremony will take place at 11 a.m.

