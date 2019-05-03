All downtown street parking will come with a fee starting this Sunday. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

REMINDER: Sunday parking fees coming into effect in downtown Victoria this weekend

Street parking will now have a fee on downtown Victoria streets

Don’t forget to pack a little more change in your wallet if you’re heading downtown this weekend.

For the first time in Victoria parking fees come into effect on Sunday. The fees will apply to downtown street parking, but parkades remain free.

Sunday parking fees will be slightly less than weekday parking fees; it’ll cost $2 to park in a 90-minute zone (versus $3), with a four-hour limit. Other areas will be $1 per hour.

Annually, these extra fees are expected to accumulate $500,000 in revenue.

These funds will be used to subsidize the cost of transit passes for youth aged 18 and under, something the city hopes will come into effect in 2020.

With approximately 6,000 youth 18 and under in Victoria, the yearly total would hit around $800,000 per year.

nicole.crescenzi@

vicnews.com

