Vancouver Island artist donating proceeds to groundbreaking dementia village

Judi Wild has been an artist as far back as she can remember.

From plasticine and drawing on walls as a child to her masterful watercolours of famous people, her work has spanned her entire life. Now, she puts her talent to a new cause.

Wild is donating proceeds from the sale of her artwork to support Providence Living's Home for Us care model in Comox. It is Canada’s first-ever public long-term care model based on the concept of a dementia village, modelled after the original one in Weesp, Amsterdam that opened in 2009. She is making the donation so that Home for Us can expand to all long-term care homes in the province and beyond.

“It is with complete and utter gratitude for what they do. With tears in my eyes, I am so thankful for what they do. This is how I give back to them,” said Wild.

The model provides compassionate, person-centred care for seniors with and without dementia. Providence Living at The Views focuses on creating a home-like environment that prioritizes autonomy, social engagement, and first-class medical care.

The Home for Us care model was tested and refined in a pilot project that was underway at The Views at St. Joseph's where Wild's husband, Lorne Hutter, was a resident and pilot project participant.

Wild shares that his condition has vastly improved.

“In the pilot project, he was happy, was his old self, and would eat. He would joke - I couldn’t understand what his jokes were about but he would look at me and wonder why I wasn’t laughing so I would just laugh along with him.”

Previous to his entry to the pilot project and while living at home, Hutter’s condition grew worse and eventually it was decided he needed to be in full-time care.

“It was hard on both of us because he was scared due to his brain changing. He would wander at night and think he was back on the farm he grew up on. Eventually, he went into the day-care program for six months then the staff recognized that it was time for him to be in full-time care.”

Hutter has since moved into the new long-term care home, Providence Living at The Views which has adopted the Home for Us care model.

Wild speaks highly of the staff at Providence Living at The Views and credits their positive outlook with making a difference in care the residents receive.

“The staff always greet visitors and residents with smiles.”

While sales of her art are in their early stages, Wild is optimistic that the funding will help the program grow.

“It is just so fantastic to be there and see Lorne laugh.”

