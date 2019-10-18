Tenants are moving into the Crossing at Belmont, a 156-unit Langford rental development created as part of the Belmont masterplan community. (Marcos Riano Photography)

Rent-to-own project welcomes first tenants in Langford

Crossing at Belmont is part of a rent-to-own program subsidized by the City of Langford

Tenants are now moving into the West Shore development offering one of Vancouver Island’s first-ever rent-to-own programs.

Langford’s Crossing at Belmont (955 Reunion Ave.) welcomed its first tenants Wednesday, with residents moving into the collection of 156 rental homes, all within a 24-acre master-planned community featuring condominiums, townhomes and rental apartments, as well as 160,000-square-feet of retail and commercial shops in Belmont Market.

RELATED: New rent-to-own units attracting attention in Langford

“With tenants moving in, the Belmont community is really taking shape,” says a statement from Dave Craig, president of Devon Properties. “We are well on our way to reaching capacity and are seeing new retail units added every week, further making this the spot to live in the West Shore.”

Through MyBelmont’s rental rewards program, qualified tenants have the opportunity to use a portion of their rent – up to 25 per cent – to offset the cost of purchasing a Belmont Residences’ condo in the future. Earlier this year, the City of Langford supported and partially funded the initiative, offering a $5,000 subsidy to developer Ledcor for each rent-to-own deal made with residents.

RELATED: Subsidies for 156-unit apartment in Belmont Residences with rent-to-own credit options meets Langford council approval

“Langford will try to find a way to work with the people that are developing out here as we have always done and transition them into attainable and affordable housing,” Langford mayor Stew Young told Black Press Media in April.

Belmont Residences West and East are the next projects coming in the masterplan, to be completed in spring 2020 and spring 2022.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mount Douglas Secondary hit with sanctions over Rams football recruitment
Next story
UPDATED: Explosion, fire sends woman running from home in 3200-block of Linwood Avenue

Just Posted

UPDATED: Explosion, fire sends woman running from home in 3200-block of Linwood Avenue

Heavy smoke in the area, crews on scene

Council tags two more Oak Bay homes for bylaw infringement

Monterey homeowner covers front yard in gravel and stone

Federal Election 2019: What you need to know in the Victoria riding

Meet your candidates and more information on how to cast your ballot

Mount Douglas Secondary hit with sanctions over Rams football recruitment

Fine handed down over recruitment claim will hit school, not the coach or players

Rent-to-own project welcomes first tenants in Langford

Crossing at Belmont is part of a rent-to-own program subsidized by the City of Langford

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

Campbell River homicide suspects arrested in Vancouver

Two men remain in custody, but have not been charged

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Most Read