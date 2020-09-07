(Mount Newton Centre Society/Facebook)

Rentable medical equipment available at Mount Newton Centre’s loan cupboard

Aim of service is to get equipment in the hands of those who need it ‘so they can go home’

Residents of the Saanich Peninsula discharged from the hospital but in need of medical equipment can delve into the Mount Newton Centre Society’s loan cupboard.

The loan cupboard has items such as walkers, canes, hospital beds and recliners, all handed out on a donation basis for the first three months. If someone needs to rent the equipment for longer they can pay up to $5 per month for smaller pieces of equipment and for larger pieces of equipment $50 per month.

Linda Dolphin, spokesperson for the loan cupboard, said the aim of the service is to get medical equipment in the hands of those who need it “so they can go home.”

“The amount of people we serve up here – I wouldn’t even believe that amount of people live up here,” she said.

Not much has changed for the loan cupboard since the pandemic, said Dolphin, adding that people are asked to call the centre prior to showing up and to wait outside.

One of the positives that has come out of the pandemic is the emphasis on the need for cleaning.

“COVID has done a massive favour for the hospital area, because people are now aware of how much they should be sanitizing things.”

Medical equipment is fully cleaned and sterilized with hospital-grade products prior to each rental.

To learn more about the loan cupboard and the equipment available, call 250-652-2112.

