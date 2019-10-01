Rental rates are rising in Greater Victoria (Black Press File Photo)

Rental rates on the rise despite increase in vacancy rate

Vital Signs report shows rising costs unsustainable compared to average incomes

House hunters will have more options to choose from, but the rental rate is on the rise.

This information comes from Victoria’s 2019 Vital Signs report; the Vital Signs report is an annual community report that measures the vitality of the area buy comparing data from a variety of resources. It is produced by the Victoria Foundation, and compares results to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals to grade how the city is doing

According to the report, in 2018 the vacancy rate nearly doubled from 0.7 per cent in 2017 to 1.2 per cent in 2018.This increase is due to several factors, including a rise in purpose-built rental units in the Capital Region.

READ MORE: Rental vacancies are rising across Greater Victoria, but so are rent

In the same time period, however, the rental rate had a significant increase of 7.5 per cent.

The average rent for all types of units in 2017 was $1,072, but jumped to $1,170 in 2018. The average rents ranged from $926 for a bachelor suite to $1,647 for a three-bedroom suite.

Vital Signs examined what the required rental wage would be required to afford these units. A rental wage refers to the hourly wage a full-time working individual would have to make to not spend more than 30 per cent of their income on their accommodation.

ALSO READ: Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna home to Canada’s most expensive rentals: report

For a one-bedroom unit, the rental wage is $21.33 while a two-bedroom unit requires $28.47 per hour.

An hourly rate of $21.33 would garner someone a yearly income of around $43,000, however the average individual income in Greater Victoria is $37, 481.

Minimum wage in B.C. is $12.65 per hour.

 

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers
Next story
Program aims to show Canadian doctors the biases Indigenous women face

Just Posted

Hundreds attend Victoria Foundation’s breakfast launch of Vitals Sign report

Leaving a waiting list to get in the room

Rental rates on the rise despite increase in vacancy rate

Vital Signs report shows rising costs unsustainable compared to average incomes

Bear wandering the West Shore last week was relocated, conservation officer says

The bear was a healthy, one-year-old male

Happiness rates high in Greater Victoria: Vital Signs report

At least 85 per cent of participants describe themselves as happy

Vital Signs report breaks down Greater Victoria statistics

This year 1,695 citizens added their voice to the annual report

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Victoria choir gives flawless Okanagan concert

Vox Humana concert held over from April makes impression

Woman with injured ankle rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Search continues for 74-year-old hunter in Okanagan

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

Most Read