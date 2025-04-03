 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Rental, seniors housing programs expand in B.C.

The changes were laid out in Budget 2025
Lauren Collins
Lauren Collins
250403-bpd-housing-renting-seniors
B.C. Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt speakings during a press conference outside the B.C. legislature in Victoria on April 3, 2025 as part of the province's expansion to a senior housing program.(Wolf Depner/Black Press Media)

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the province's promised rental assistance and seniors' housing programs expansions went into effect Tuesday (April 1).

The Rental Assistance Program and the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program expansions were promised in Budget 2025 in February. In the budget, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey announced an increase to monthly supports that could nearly double the number of lower-income working families eligible for help through B.C.’s rental assistance program.

The province said that existing eligible recipients will also see an automatic increase in their average benefits, providing them with more financial assistance to contribute toward rent.

The income eligibility for the Rental Assistance Program threshold was raised to $60,000 from $40,000, making nearly 6,000 families will be eligible, up from 3,200. The average monthly supplement was increased to $700 from $400.

For Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters, the income eligibility is increased to $40,000 from $37,240, which the province is said to benefit as many as 1,600 more seniors. The average supplement would see an increase of nearly 30 per cent, bringing up up to an average of $337.

B.C. Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt said the subsidy is essential support for low-income seniors, who are struggling with the rising costs of rent, groceries and other expenses. Levitt released his office's annual monitoring report in December and it noted that over the last five years the number of people receiving the subsidy decreased by eight per cent, and the average subsidy was $192 per month – seven per cent lower than five years ago.

"However, the SAFER benefit is not tied to the allowable rent increase, nor is it tied to inflation. Before these changes, over 80 per cent of SAFER recipients were on average paying rent that were $355 above the rent ceiling."

Levitt said his office will be watching to see how these new "enhancements" help and if they will be keeping pace with the rent increases and providing meaningful relief. 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Lauren Collins

About the Author: Lauren Collins

I'm a provincial reporter for Black Press Media's provincial team, after my journalism career took me around B.C. since I was 19 years old.
Read more

Related

BUDGET 2025: A look at what British Columbians can expect
BUDGET 2025: A look at what British Columbians can expect