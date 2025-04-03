Rental, seniors housing programs expand in B.C.

The changes were laid out in Budget 2025

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the province's promised rental assistance and seniors' housing programs expansions went into effect Tuesday (April 1).

The Rental Assistance Program and the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program expansions were promised in Budget 2025 in February. In the budget, Finance Minister Brenda Bailey announced an increase to monthly supports that could nearly double the number of lower-income working families eligible for help through B.C.’s rental assistance program.

The province said that existing eligible recipients will also see an automatic increase in their average benefits, providing them with more financial assistance to contribute toward rent.

The income eligibility for the Rental Assistance Program threshold was raised to $60,000 from $40,000, making nearly 6,000 families will be eligible, up from 3,200. The average monthly supplement was increased to $700 from $400.

For Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters, the income eligibility is increased to $40,000 from $37,240, which the province is said to benefit as many as 1,600 more seniors. The average supplement would see an increase of nearly 30 per cent, bringing up up to an average of $337.

B.C. Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt said the subsidy is essential support for low-income seniors, who are struggling with the rising costs of rent, groceries and other expenses. Levitt released his office's annual monitoring report in December and it noted that over the last five years the number of people receiving the subsidy decreased by eight per cent, and the average subsidy was $192 per month – seven per cent lower than five years ago.

"However, the SAFER benefit is not tied to the allowable rent increase, nor is it tied to inflation. Before these changes, over 80 per cent of SAFER recipients were on average paying rent that were $355 above the rent ceiling."

Levitt said his office will be watching to see how these new "enhancements" help and if they will be keeping pace with the rent increases and providing meaningful relief.