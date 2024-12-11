Reopening of B.C.'s Golden Ears Park unclear, visitors say damage 'unbelievable'

Ministry of Environment and Parks say no timelines for reopening the park

Visitors to Golden Ears Provincial Park are in disbelief after seeing the damage caused by an atmospheric river event in October.

Ron Paley and a friend recently hiked from the main corral six kilometres along the main road into the park, where they discovered the road washed out and part of the Alouette Valley Trail gone from a landslide.

Just past the Mike Lake Road and park headquarters, they discovered a creek that was jammed with debris and overflow damage on both sides of the road.

They also discovered the bridge by the Evan's Snow Cave area gone as well.

"Damage to many areas in the park is severe," said Paley.

David Karn, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment and Parks, said the park is currently open to pedestrian access, but vehicle access is only available to the main corral parking area, which is about half a kilometre from the park entrance.

He explained several sections of the Golden Ears Parkway have significant damage to the shoulder and lanes due to erosion.

And, he noted, the channel for Viking Creek has been altered, impacting roads and culverts, and many trails have significant erosion damage.

Karn said the ministry is still trying to determine the extend of the damage and the financial impact of the storm.

"Repair efforts are focused on clearing blocked culverts and establishing adequate drainage to limit additional damage from regular winter storms," he said, noting that engineering designs are being completed for reconstruction of the roadway and long-term water control.

"The park will open as road repairs are completed, with the first phase reopening the south beach day use and boat launch," he said.

Currently the ministry does not have any definitive timelines for opening up the park, but as work progresses, the ministry will be better able to determine timelines and will update the park website, said Karn.

Kevin McIntosh goes hiking in the park every weekend and he is frustrated with, what he feels, is the ministry's lack of information.

"I love this park and spend a lot of time there and it is difficult to not be able to access the best parts of the park currently. It should not be pulling teeth to get a taxpayer funded entity, (BC Parks), to give some clarification on what is damaged in the park and a timeline for repair," he said.

For further updates go to: https://bcparks.ca/golden-ears-park/.