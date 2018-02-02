The balustrade replacement atop the seawall will follow on the heels of the seawall repair.

Repairs overdue on 100-year-old Dallas Road seawall

Project completion pushed into 2019, extra $895,000 budgeted for rehab work

It’s been more than 100 years since the seawall along Dallas Road was constructed and since that time, it has been battered by the crashing waves from countless storms.

Despite its strength, it’s time for the seawall to get some help. Repair work actually started in 2012 when it was determined that parts of the structure were in serious decline. It continued in 2014 and the projection was for the entire project to be completed by 2016.

But as sections of the wall were opened up, it became clear that the deterioration in the structure was more serious than originally suspected, said City spokesperson Rebecca Penz.

The project has now been extended into 2019 and the City’s latest budget documents show $895,000 is allocated for the work. Despite the poor condition of the wall there are no plans to replace the aging structure, Penz noted.

“Instead it will receive a face lift that involves the stripping away of rotting steel and concrete. The wall is then re-faced with a reinforced concrete panel that is tied into the back part of the old wall.”

Sections of the wall that have been refaced in this manner are visible in the area of Oswego Street where work stopped in 2017.

When complete, the project will deliver a structurally sound seawall that protects the existing road, sidewalk and underground utilities on the affected section of Dallas Road, a section that stretches from the Breakwater parking area to the far east portion of the wall at Lewis Street.

Investigation of the seawall structure have also revealed that repairs are urgently required to the balustrade atop the seawall.

“The existing balustrade is failing and has been bolted to hold portions together,” read the budget report on the project. It went on to say the structure has been painted every two years to reduce rust stains, but a replacement balustrade must be designed and approved. The final design and cost estimates for that portion of the project still require council approval.

All the work on the balustrade, once approved, will still have to be done in conjunction and co-ordination with the CRD’s work on Dallas Road for sewage treatment conveyance piping.

To further complicate the issue, any work on the seawall and balustrade has to take place outside of the region’s winter storm months.

“They have to pull out during the storm months for safety reasons,” explained Penz.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Desjardins says that with penny long-gone the nickel’s days are numbered
Next story
Trudeau holds town hall in B.C. following Trans Mountain pipeline endorsement

Just Posted

January brings 36th wettest year on record for Victoria

A lot of rain fell on Vancouver Island in January. And more… Continue reading

‘This is an anniversary for the killers getting away with it…,’ says Buziak’s father

Crowd gathers for 10th annual Lindsay Buziak Walk for Justice

James Bay collision with vehicle sends longboarder to hospital

Boarder sustains non life-threatening injuries in midnight Thursday crash

Repairs overdue on 100-year-old Dallas Road seawall

Project completion pushed into 2019, extra $895,000 budgeted for rehab work

Wounded Warrior Run launch highlights Greater Victoria couple who found strength in uncertainty

Luc and Sherry Beauvais share how they deal with PTSD

David Black donates film fees to charity

Manor rental fees donated to Victoria Hospice, a charity close to Black’s heart

Victoria student groups on receiving end of a mystery

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Canucks set to wear red Chinese New Year jerseys

Warmup jerseys to mark Chinese year of the dog at Feb. 17 game vs. Boston

B.C. paramedic killed in ambulance crash remembered 25 years later

A ‘sliver of grief remains’ for husband after Carol Schlamp died in a tragic accident near Hope

Underdog status at Scotties OK with Team B.C.

Nanaimo rink continues to navigate through the Scotties Tournament of Hearts new format in Penticton

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

Most Read